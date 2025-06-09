Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RPost Expands Secure Email for Outlook, Targets Legal Sector Partnerships


(MENAFN- RPost) RPost has announced an enhanced version of its secure email service, RMail Desktop for Microsoft Outlook, introducing new features tailored to professional communication needs. The latest upgrade adds options to send encrypted replies, include sender signatures, and securely transmit large files—all available as a free download for current users. Positioned next to Outlook's standard send button, RMail's functionality includes encryption and delivery proof, with pricing starting at $15 per user per month or $79 for usage-based plans.

The Los Angeles-based company is also expanding its presence in the legal tech space through its application marketplace. Building on its partnership with Esquire Innovations, RPost plans to introduce more legal-specific integrations early next year, along with offerings in CRM, healthcare, and insurance. According to Alex Khan, RPost’s director of corporate services, many large law firms and corporate legal departments already rely on the service, averaging around 50 secure messages per attorney each month.

