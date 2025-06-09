28Bio Announces Nexontm Neurotechnology Platform Powered By Engineered Human Brains
Exhibits complex neurological processes-including memory, learning, and cognition-and predicts human outcomes in preclinical drug development
NEW ORLEANS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 28bio today announced the NexonTM neurotechnology platform-a major advancement in understanding human brain function. The platform integrates tissue engineering, neural interfacing and AI to engineer human brains at-scale and replicate complex neurological processes.
The Nexon TM platform is now being used to improve the prediction of therapeutic efficacy and toxicity in humans, with several of the world's largest pharma companies already integrating NexonTM into their drug development workflows.
The NexonTM platform also incorporates Organoid Intelligence (OI). The growing field of OI combines human brain organoids with brain-machine interfaces to model memory, learning, and cognition in vitro, offering novel functional cognitive biomarkers with the potential to reshape drug development in neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease.
Neurological drug development faces some of the highest failure rates in the pharmaceutical industry, due to poor translatability of animal models. Despite promising preclinical study results, many therapies ultimately fail in humans-contributing to a growing neurological health crisis and need for more predictive, human-relevant models.
"We engineer human brains capable of elucidating the complexity of neurological processes and produce predictive data needed to change the trajectory of neurological drug development," said Alif Saleh, CEO of 28bio. "Industry and regulators are urgently asking for solutions to develop better neurological drugs faster and cheaper."
About 28bio
28bio is a neurotechnology company engineering human brains at-scale exhibiting memory, learning, and cognitive functions. Its NexonTM platform integrates tissue engineering, neural interfacing, and AI to reverse today's neurological health crisis by improving the ability to predict which therapies will work in humans. 28bio is committed to advancing ethical standards in the development of brain organoid technology and engineered human cognition. For more information, visit 28bio.
