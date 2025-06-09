403
South Korean Delegation From Busan Health University Visits Marwah Studios To Strengthen Indo-Korea Cultural Ties
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A high-level delegation from Busan Health University, South Korea, led by distinguished academician Jeong Jun-Young, paid a special visit to Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The visit was organized under the banner of the Indo Korea Film and Cultural Forum, and coordinated by Daniel Jung, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance cultural and academic cooperation between India and South Korea.
During the interaction, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo Korea Film and Cultural Forum, warmly welcomed the guests and spoke about the growing ties between India and South Korea. He emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy, media exchange, and youth collaboration in fostering stronger bilateral relations.
Impressed by Dr. Marwah's consistent efforts to promote Indo-Korean relations through cinema, education, and culture, Jeong Jun-Young presented a token of appreciation and formally honoured him for his deep involvement and leadership in strengthening ties between the two nations.
As part of the visit, a special interactive session was organized with students and faculty of the AAFT School of Fashion and Design and AAFT School of Hospitality & Tourism, where ideas for potential academic collaborations, student exchange programs, and joint creative initiatives were discussed.
The visit concluded with Dr. Sandeep Marwah presenting Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT to Jeong Jun-Young, symbolizing a commitment to long-term cooperation and cultural friendship between India and South Korea.
