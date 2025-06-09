403
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Praised India's 'Operation Sindoor' In A Conversation With CNN-News18
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, June 06, 2025: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has hailed India for its retaliatory strikes against Pakistan and opined that the ceasefire reached between the two countries after 'Operation Sindoor' must not have been an easy decision.
In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18's Zakka Jacob, Marles also praised the stoppage of military action between India and Pakistan as an act of Indian leadership.
On being asked about the Pahalgam incident and India retaliating to such terror attacks, Marles said, "Firstly, we met with the news of what happened in Pahalgam with utter shock."
"This was an appalling attack, and (Australian) Prime Minister Albanese personally spoke to Prime Minister Modi almost immediately after these events to extend condolences to India in respect of the loss of lives," he said.
"Even today, we reiterated that solidarity. We stand with India and with all countries to combat terrorism, and we wanna continue to work with India in combating terrorism in all its forms around the world," the Australian Deputy Prime Minister said.
Also commenting on the ceasefire between the two countries, Marles said he views that as an act of Indian leadership.
"We do acknowledge and welcome the stoppage in military activity. We actually see that as an act of Indian leadership," he said.
"We see that there was an act of terror that we condemn, and in simple terms, we stand with India as we stand with all countries seeking to combat terrorism, and that's where the strikes stand," Marles said on being asked if people tend to forget the reason behind India's 'Operation Sindoor'.
"We look forward to working with India to combat terrorism in all its forms," the Australian Deputy Prime Minister reiterated.
"Our Prime Minister very quickly extended his condolences and shock over the incident and the loss of lives," Marles said, on being asked if his country stands with India in its right to defend against such terror attacks.
Further into the conversation, as Marles was asked to elaborate on his remark on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and that he views that as an "act of Indian leadership", the Australian Deputy Prime Minister said, "We see that, fundamentally, as an act of Indian leadership and we want to acknowledge that in the language we express our appreciation for the stoppage of the military activity."
"In the same breath, we see that as not an easy decision," he added.
Commenting on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediation between India and Pakistan, Marles told CNN-News18, "Every country has an interest in living in a peaceful world, and we all appreciate the stoppage in the military activity, and we do acknowledge that this was an act of the Indian leadership."
As many as 26 tourists were killed and several others were injured in a terrorist attack in Baisaran valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.
Among the victims were 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.
In response to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 and targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the killing of more than 100 terrorists.
