Uzbekistan Sets Stage For Large-Scale Investment Projects With Int'l Partners
The delegation included Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Al Mirqab Capital, and Adebayо Ogunlesi, Senior Managing Director of Blackrock.
During the discussions, priority areas for collaboration were outlined, with a focus on large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects under public-private partnerships. These initiatives are aimed at modernizing essential services, including gas and electricity distribution networks, water supply systems, and the development of energy generation and storage capacities. In addition, plans were discussed for the construction of high-speed rail networks and the expansion of real estate and business infrastructure.
Following the negotiations, the parties reached a formal agreement on the implementation of a comprehensive roadmap for the systematic promotion of these promising projects, ensuring their effective and timely implementation.
Meanwhile, as of April 1, 2025, the number of enterprises and organizations with foreign investment in Uzbekistan has reached 15,739.
