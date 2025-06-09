Rivne Region Comes Under Massive Russian Air Raid Overnight Monday
According to the official, air defense forces intercepted a large number of incoming targets.
The Defense Forces and emergency response agencies are on the ground, dealing with the consequences of the attack.Read also: Russian drone attack: office building damaged in Kyiv
Koval said more details of the strike would be reported in due course.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians launched drones and missiles of various types at Ukraine overnight Monday.
