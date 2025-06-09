Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rivne Region Comes Under Massive Russian Air Raid Overnight Monday


2025-06-09 02:05:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the chief of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval , Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, air defense forces intercepted a large number of incoming targets.

The Defense Forces and emergency response agencies are on the ground, dealing with the consequences of the attack.

Koval said more details of the strike would be reported in due course.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians launched drones and missiles of various types at Ukraine overnight Monday.

