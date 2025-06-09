Seven Killed In Road Accident In Egypt's Dakahlia
Initial investigation results showed the microbus, travelling on the Naqita-Sandoub road, in Mansoura city, veered off the road, after its driver lost control, colliding with a lamppost before falling into the water drain, state-run Ahram newspaper reported.
Rescuers, ambulances, and criminal investigation units swiftly rushed to the scene, the report said.
Eight passengers were recovered from the drain and transported to Mansoura University Emergency Hospital, Ahram reported, adding that, seven of them later died from their injuries.
The public prosecution has launched an investigation into the accident, while rescue teams are continuing to search the area for any potential missing persons.
Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives in Egypt every year. Most of the accidents were caused by speeding, negligence of traffic rules and laws, and poor maintenance of roads.
Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its traffic infrastructure, by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to ease traffic and reduce accidents.– NNN-MENA
