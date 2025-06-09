Makemytrip Launches 'Seat Availability Forecast' Tool For Smarter Train Bookings

MakeMyTrip, a popular online travel platform, has reportedly launched a game-changing feature for Indian train travellers, the 'Seat Availability Forecast'. This cutting-edge application helps users plan their trips more accurately and with less stress by forecasting how long confirmed seats will be available on a certain train.

Why is the feature required?

Although many passengers wait until their plans are finalized, Indian Railways permits reservations for train tickets up to 60 days in advance. Nearly 40% of users return more than once before making a reservation, and 70% of customers wind up with waitlisted tickets because confirmed seats aren't available, according to MakeMyTrip.

Furthermore, demand fluctuates greatly over time. Premium trains sold out around 13 days prior to departure in April, but due to increased demand in May, they were booked out more than 20 days in advance. Passengers are frequently left bewildered and frantically looking for alternatives as a result of these changing patterns.

How does this feature work?

The Seat Availability Forecast tool forecasts when tickets for a particular train are likely to sell out based on real-time data and years' worth of previous booking trends. Users may now use this predictive information directly within the train booking process on the MakeMyTrip website and app.

"This feature is a seamless blend of data science and user need," remarked Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip. It provides train travelers with visibility and assurance to make reservations and plans on time.

MakeMyTrip has also introduced Sold-out Alerts to help travelers who are still undecided. This alerts users when the number of seats available on the train of their choice falls below a certain threshold. It guarantees that last-minute delays won't prevent consumers from reserving a confirmed ticket.

All of these characteristics work together to help millions of Indians commute by rail in a more predictable, less stressful, and more intelligent manner.