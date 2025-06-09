Ukraine's Drone Operators Destroy Russia's IMR-2 Engineering Vehicle

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to the Kharkiv Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports, referring to the relevant video the grouping's press service posted on social media.

Video: Kharkiv Grouping of Troops

"In close coordination with the aerial reconnaissance of the 22nd Motorized Rifle Brigade, pilots with the Strix unmanned systems unit hit an IMR-2 clearing engineering vehicle," the report says.

The IMR-2 is a Russian tracked military engineering vehicle based on T-72 main battle tank chassis. IMR stands for“Inzhenernaya Mashina Razgrazhdeniya” ("Clearing Engineering Vehicle").

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Spartan Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard destroyed two Russian tanks and a mortar in the Pokrovsk axis.

