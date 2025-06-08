From Jordan To UAE: How Startup Provides Energy Access To Refugees

A Dubai-based technology start-up is helping power refugee camps in Jordan. Smart Eye Global is supporting the Azraq Refugee Camp, which faced severe electricity shortages, with a smart system that increased the electricity access from eight hours to 24 hours daily for over 1,000 residents. Energy waste was reduced by 47 percent, saving aid agencies over $50,000 annually in fuel costs.

“We implemented an advanced AI-powered Smart Energy Management System (EMS) to transform energy access and efficiency in the camp,” said Omar Asaad, co-founder and chairperson of Smart Eye Global.“Environmentally, the system cut CO2 emissions by 97.2 tonnes per year, equivalent to planting 2,500 trees. Socially, the impact included improved health and food safety, reduced tensions through fair energy distribution, and the creation of over 30 technical jobs for youth within the camp.”

The EMS featured smart meters for real-time consumption monitoring and a dynamic load control to prioritise essential appliances like lighting and refrigeration. It also had a 'fair-share algorithm' to ensure equitable energy distribution across households. The system was integrated with solar-diesel hybrid technology to reduce dependency on costly diesel generators.

Smart Eye has also partnered with the World Food Programme (WFP), to install smart solar systems in 350 refugee homes in Northern Jordan. The company also has an ongoing smart water project across 40 public schools in the area that uses sensors and AI to detect leaks and optimise usage, aiming to cut water waste by up to 35 percent and improve hygiene for over 10,000 students.

Coming to the UAE

Originally founded in Jordan, Smart Eye Global was selected as part of Cohort 9 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Innovation Accelerator program earlier this year. This enabled the group to shift to the UAE and scale its impact.

“We chose to set up an office here because the UAE is a strategic hub for clean technology, investment, and global partnerships,” said Omar.“There is also a growing demand for smart energy solutions among manufacturers, real estate developers, and government entities.”

He added that the company is also seeing “strong opportunities” in the education and green building sectors, where we aim to support retrofitting efforts in schools, universities, and residential complexes.“The UAE also offers a scalable platform to expand across the Gulf, thanks to its robust innovation ecosystem and sustainability goals,” he said.

Pilot projects

In the UAE, the company is working on providing AI-powered EMS and sustainability solutions that help industrial, commercial, and residential sectors cut energy waste and reduce carbon emissions in a smart, cost-effective way.

“We have already carried out successful pilot projects in the UAE, including energy audits and EMS deployments for industrial partners like IFFCO, where we helped improve operational efficiency,” he said.“With support from MBRIF, we are planning to retrofit over 10 educational and commercial buildings with our EMS in 2025. We also aim to support public-private partnerships that enhance grid resilience and lower energy costs across the UAE.”

In addition to this, the company is also working on some regional projects. In Oman, the group is part of the Omantel Innovation Labs accelerator and is preparing to launch their first energy efficiency pilots in industrial zones and smart buildings.“We are also working with NGOs and local governments to deploy modular solar and EMS systems in underserved regions, especially in East and West Africa,” he said.“These solutions will help provide 24/7 electricity to off-grid schools and health centers.”