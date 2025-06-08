No Grounds For Evacuation From Sumy Now Regional Head

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on the Sumy Regional Military Administration's Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

"Recently, emotional statements by various people regarding the security situation in the region have been spreading in the media and Telegram channels. I urge you to rely solely on official sources. There are currently no grounds for evacuation from the city of Sumy . The situation on the border of Sumy region is tense, but it is under the control of the Defense Forces and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Hryhorov emphasized.

According to him, the regional authorities are in constant coordination with the military command, and all decisions are made in a timely and responsible manner.

“We do not underestimate the threats. But we do not exaggerate them either,” added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

He also reported that the evacuation of civilians from border areas, which are systematically shelled, is continuing.

“Over the past week, almost 900 people have left for safer areas. District administrations, rescuers, police, and volunteer organizations are involved in the evacuation efforts. Transit centers and temporary accommodation points are operating in the region - there are resources to receive people,” Hryhorov emphasized.

Injuries reported as Russians attackregion

The most intense fighting, as before, is taking place on the border, particularly in the Yunakivka and Khotyns communities. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of active combat operations, operating in small groups, but our defenders are not allowing them to gain a foothold.

As reported, in the Sumy region, the Russian army shelled 27 settlements over the past da , damaging infrastructure.

Photo: Maksym Bondarevsky