Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-06-08 08:07:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulates Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the success of Hajj season.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's DGCA announces safe landing of a flight after a hoax bomb threat.

KUWAIT -- Ministry of Interior hands out 4,520 passports to the wives of Kuwaiti citizens whose citizenships were revoked under Article 8 of the Nationality Act.

RAMALLAH -- At least 108 Palestinians are martyred and 393 others wounded in bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces on Strip.

ISTANBUL -- International human rights activists on board of Madleen schooner continue journey to Gaza Strip despite the Israeli occupation threats to block their way.

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump orders the National Guards to deploy in Los Angeles to quell immigration protests.

ALGIERS -- Rwanda withdraws from the Economic Community of Central African States amid dispute over the bloc's presidency. (end) gb

