Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's DGCA announces safe landing of a flight after a hoax bomb threat.
KUWAIT -- Ministry of Interior hands out 4,520 passports to the wives of Kuwaiti citizens whose citizenships were revoked under Article 8 of the Nationality Act.
RAMALLAH -- At least 108 Palestinians are martyred and 393 others wounded in bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces on Strip.
ISTANBUL -- International human rights activists on board of Madleen schooner continue journey to Gaza Strip despite the Israeli occupation threats to block their way.
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump orders the National Guards to deploy in Los Angeles to quell immigration protests.
ALGIERS -- Rwanda withdraws from the Economic Community of Central African States amid dispute over the bloc's presidency. (end) gb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment