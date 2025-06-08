Heavy Rainfall Likely Over South, West And Northeast India Next Week: IMD

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall in several regions, starting 10 June, and heatwaves over Rajasthan and other parts of northwest India starting on Sunday.

According to the IMD, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive significant rainfall from 10 June, while Kerala and Karnataka are likely to witness heavy showers starting 13 June. In the northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura are projected to receive isolated rainfall through the week.

While heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 11-14 June, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will experience heavy rainfall during 10-13 June. Tripura will also likely experience thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds from 8-12 June.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of about 30-40 kmph from 8-12 June, the IMD said.

The IMD also forecast thundersquall, with winds reaching speeds up to 60-70 kmph, at isolated places in interior Karnataka on 12 June.

The monsoon has arrived in India about a week ahead of schedule, the earliest since 2009.

The Southwest monsoon is crucial as it delivers nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall. Nearly 45% of the net sowing area is dependent on rains for irrigation purposes, making the monsoon key to agriculture, which contributed about 16% to the country's GDP for FY24. Its performance also directly impacts food security and consumer demand.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned of a heatwave over Rajasthan and other parts of northwest India starting Sunday.

Heatwave conditions are very likely over West Rajasthan from 8-11 June, with severe heatwaves in some isolated parts on 9 June.

Other regions in north and northwestern India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are expected to feel heatwaves from 8-11 June, IMD said. It also said that parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh would feel the brunt of the heat in the same period.

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over northwestern and central India till Wednesday, 11 June, IMD said.

Central Maharashtra and Marathwada, drought-prone regions, will get light moderate showers till 14 June, IMD said, while Goa and coastal Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall from 12-14 June.

The IMD said Delhi and the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) will continue to have clear skies, but a gradual rise in the mercury. On the last 24 hours, Delhi's minimum and maximum temperatures rose by 1 degree Celsius to about 28 and 41 degrees Celsius respectively, IMD said, adding that minimum temperatures will be above normal in the coming days.

Elsewhere, it said, thundersqualls could uproot trees, and damage standing crops.

It suggested farmers to shift the harvested produce in safer places or cover the produce with tarpaulin sheets in the fields, and tie harvested crops properly and cover them to minimize the risk of displacement due to strong surface winds.

"In Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh apply light and frequent irrigation in the evening to protect standing crops, vegetables and orchards from the adverse effects of heat waves and high temperatures. Undertake mulching with crop residue, straw, polythene or soil to conserve soil moisture," the IMD said.