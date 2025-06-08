Cullinan At Dubai's Marsa Al Arab‭ Is Refined‭, ‬Rare‭, ‬And Unabashedly Out To Impress‭ Khaleej Times

The name Cullinan carries weight‭. ‬Is it a Rolls-Royce‭? ‬A rough-cut diamond of legendary pedigree‭? ‬Or‭, ‬as it happens‭, ‬a newly minted steak restaurant set upon the shimmering shores of Marsa Al Arab‭? ‬One might say it is all of these‭ ‬-‭ ‬refined‭, ‬rare‭, ‬and unabashedly out to impress‭.‬

Commanding views over the Gulf with the Burj Al Arab rising like a modern-day lighthouse of indulgence‭, ‬Cullinan enjoys a setting that could make even the most seasoned‭ ‬bon viveur‭ ‬pause mid-sentence‭. ‬The terrace alone is worth the reservation‭, ‬but it is what happens inside that truly gleams‭.‬

The dining room is a smart affair‭ ‬-‭ ‬a touch of Mayfair meets maritime splendour‭. ‬The open kitchen hums with purpose‭, ‬its brigade of chefs a picture of precision‭. ‬There is flair‭, ‬to be sure‭, ‬but it is never showy‭; ‬rather‭, ‬a quiet confidence runs through the room like good breeding‭.‬

To begin‭: ‬the venison tonnato‭, ‬delicate and composed‭, ‬a modern homage to the Italian classic with the meat whispering of the forest and the sauce delivering a silky‭, ‬savoury flourish‭. ‬A menu with so much to choose from‭, ‬I must return‭.‬

And then‭, ‬the main event‭: ‬Silver Fern Farms grass-fed beef‭, ‬charred just so and rested like a Sunday gentleman‭. ‬Rich in flavour‭,‬‭ ‬beautifully tender‭ ‬-‭ ‬a steak that needs no adornment save perhaps the Cullinan chips‭, ‬which deserve an ode of their own‭. ‬Crisp‭, ‬golden‭, ‬glorious layered delights‭. ‬The sort of chips that make you sit back in astonishment and mutter‭, ‬“They've done it‭.‬”‭ ‬We did have other sides of asparagus and endive salad‭, ‬which were equally delicious‭.‬

As a closing gesture we had to try the Millefeuille‮...‬‭ ‬oh my‭, ‬not only a piece of patissier mastery‭. ‬A true homage to a simple but‭ ‬delightful dessert‭.‬

Of course‭, ‬no meal soars without service‭. ‬Luca‭, ‬presiding over the bar‭, ‬is a man of distinction‭ ‬-‭ ‬a craftsman with a shaker‭, ‬delivering fabulous mixed beverages that could steady any nerve‭. ‬Alex‭, ‬our waiter‭, ‬was a paragon of‭ ‬quiet efficiency and charm‭ ‬-‭ ‬attentive without intrusion‭, ‬informed without affectation‭.‬

Music hums at the perfect pitch‭ ‬-‭ ‬we could converse without having to shout‭. ‬A Londonesque vibe laced with coastal cool‭. ‬And for those who return‭ ‬-‭ ‬and one shall‭ ‬-‭ ‬there is the Knife Club‭, ‬where one's personal blade‭, ‬etched with initials‭, ‬awaits future feasting‭.‬

Cullinan is not just another steakhouse‭. ‬It is a rare gem‭ ‬-‭ ‬cut with care‭, ‬polished with style‭, ‬and set in one of the city's finest settings‭. ‬A return is not a matter of if‭, ‬but when‭.‬

Hero dish‭:‬‭ ‬ Difficult‭, ‬but if I had to choose‭, ‬venison tonnato‭ ‬-‭ ‬ 10/10 ‭ ‬ ‭ ‬

VIBES‭:‬‭ ‬ London Brasserie with stunning‭ ‬views‭ ‬-‭ ‬ 9/10 ‭ ‬ ‭ ‬

Menu curation‭:‬ ‭ ‬In today's competitive dining scene‭, ‬the menu has to be on point‭... ‬and it was‭ ‬ -‭ ‬8.5/10

Service‭:‬ Above the Dubai norm‭, ‬Alex and Luca definitely raised the bar‭ ‬ -‭ ‬8.5/10