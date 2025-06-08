PSD Stresses Importance Of Adhering To Public Safety Measures

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 8 (Petra)--In order to maintain public safety and prevent mishaps that could arise from carelessness or ignorance, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures throughout various activities during the Eid holiday and the days ahead.The Directorate urged caution against drowning incidents, particularly those caused by swimming in unapproved or dangerous areas or by minors being left unattended near bodies of water. Tragic outcomes may result from this, but they can be prevented with understanding and care.It also emphasized how crucial it is to refrain from actions that could start fires, particularly in natural settings, because doing so puts the environment and public safety at risk. Examples of such behaviors include throwing cigarette butts and failing to put out a fire after using it.A number of accidents have occurred during the Eid vacation as a result of significantinfractions such speeding, incorrect overtaking, and disregarding traffic signals. The Public Security Directorate also advised drivers to drive carefully, especially on highways. In order to avoid accidents or unexpected breakdowns, it also emphasized how crucial it is to check cars before driving and make sure they are ready, especially with regard to the tires and cooling systems.The Directorate issued a warning about the risks of extended exposure to the sun, advising people to wear suitable clothing, stay hydrated, and refrain from leaving children in closed cars, even for brief periods of time, since this poses a major risk to their lives.It further cautioned that because of the possibility of toxic insects or reptiles, care must be taken in both wild and agricultural settings. It stressed how crucial it is to pick secure locations for picnics and have first aid supplies on hand in case they are needed.Noting that certain improper behavior in past seasons has resulted in tragic losses of life and property, the Public Security Directorate urged everyone to exhibit responsibility and adhere to instructions and rules.It concluded by reaffirming that Public Security officers will maintain their field presence and offer help and support to guarantee a picnic season that is safe and accident-free.