MECC Conducts Field Visit To Al Ishat Island
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Natural Reserves Department, conducted a field visit to Al Ishat Island during the Eid al-Adha holiday, as part of its efforts to enhance environmental monitoring of local islands.
The visit aimed to ensure the safety of the island's ecosystem, the extent to which visitors adhere to environmental laws and requirements, and the absence of any violations that could negatively impact the island's biodiversity.
