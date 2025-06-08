Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Plane Lands Safely At Kuwait Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat


2025-06-08 10:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Sunday that a plane made a safe landing at Kuwait International Airport after a hoax bomb threat.
In a press statement, DGCA's Spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi elaborated that while the plane was flying to Kuwait on its scheduled flight, a bomb was reported to have been on board the plane, adding that the report was handled immediately in line with relevant security procedures and protocols at Kuwait International Airport.
Al-Rajhi added that in full collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and relevant authorities, and in the presence of DGCA Chairman Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, the aircraft landed safely at the airport, relevant security plans were put in place, and all passengers disembarked from the plane.
He confirmed that all passengers are safe and sound and all scheduled flights have not been affected, noting that the man behind the hoax bomb threat was arrested. (end)
