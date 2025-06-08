403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Plane Lands Safely At Kuwait Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Sunday that a plane made a safe landing at Kuwait International Airport after a hoax bomb threat.
In a press statement, DGCA's Spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi elaborated that while the plane was flying to Kuwait on its scheduled flight, a bomb was reported to have been on board the plane, adding that the report was handled immediately in line with relevant security procedures and protocols at Kuwait International Airport.
Al-Rajhi added that in full collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and relevant authorities, and in the presence of DGCA Chairman Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, the aircraft landed safely at the airport, relevant security plans were put in place, and all passengers disembarked from the plane.
He confirmed that all passengers are safe and sound and all scheduled flights have not been affected, noting that the man behind the hoax bomb threat was arrested. (end)
aam
In a press statement, DGCA's Spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi elaborated that while the plane was flying to Kuwait on its scheduled flight, a bomb was reported to have been on board the plane, adding that the report was handled immediately in line with relevant security procedures and protocols at Kuwait International Airport.
Al-Rajhi added that in full collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and relevant authorities, and in the presence of DGCA Chairman Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, the aircraft landed safely at the airport, relevant security plans were put in place, and all passengers disembarked from the plane.
He confirmed that all passengers are safe and sound and all scheduled flights have not been affected, noting that the man behind the hoax bomb threat was arrested. (end)
aam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment