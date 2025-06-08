403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait PM Receives Eid Greetings From Egypt Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Sunday a call from his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouly, voicing sincere contractions on Eid Al-Adha and wishing both Arab and Muslim worlds goodness and blessings.
During the phone conversation, both sides tackled firm fraternal relations between Kuwait and Egypt and ways of further promoting them in various fields in a way that serves the common interests of both countries and their sisterly peoples. (end)
mt
During the phone conversation, both sides tackled firm fraternal relations between Kuwait and Egypt and ways of further promoting them in various fields in a way that serves the common interests of both countries and their sisterly peoples. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment