Kuwait PM Receives Eid Greetings From Egypt Counterpart


2025-06-08 09:11:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Sunday a call from his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouly, voicing sincere contractions on Eid Al-Adha and wishing both Arab and Muslim worlds goodness and blessings.
During the phone conversation, both sides tackled firm fraternal relations between Kuwait and Egypt and ways of further promoting them in various fields in a way that serves the common interests of both countries and their sisterly peoples. (end)
