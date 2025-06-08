AC Vs Fans: Know How Much Electricity Your Air Conditioner Really Consumes

With the arrival of summer, people desire comfortable temperatures day and night. Many use ACs throughout the day. But sleeping with the AC on at night is a different kind of comfort. While this provides relief, a common question is the electricity cost of running an AC. Many people use the AC for a short duration and then turn it off. Electricity bills are a major concern for an average family, so people want to conserve energy. If someone uses an AC for an hour, how many units of electricity are consumed in a day? How many fans can run simultaneously with that much power? Let's find out.

How much electricity does an AC use in an hour?

Power consumption depends on your AC. On average, a 1-ton AC uses 800 to 1200 watts of electricity per hour. This means a 1-ton AC consumes 1 to 1.5 units of electricity per hour. The power consumption of an AC depends on its star rating and model. If you want to save on electricity bills while running the AC, you should operate it at 24 degrees Celsius. This is the ideal temperature that consumes less electricity.

How much electricity does a 5-star AC consume?

If you buy a 5-star AC, it consumes about 840 watts of electricity per hour. If you use the AC all night, about eight hours, it will consume 6.4 units of electricity. If your home's electricity rate is Rs 7.50 per unit, this can lead to a daily cost of ₹48 and a monthly electricity bill of Rs 1500 due to the AC. If you have a 3-star 1.5-ton AC, it consumes 1104 watts of electricity in an hour. This can lead to a monthly electricity bill of Rs 2000.

How many fans can be used with this much electricity?

A typical fan uses 50 to 100 watts of electricity per hour. However, this depends on the type, speed, and model of the fan. A standard ceiling fan uses 15 to 90 watts depending on its speed and size. Accordingly, about 16 fans can easily run on 800 watts in an hour.