Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fms Of Egypt, Turkiye Tackle Gaza Situation

2025-06-08 08:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 8 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Sunday discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip amid the humanitarian crisis and continued Israeli occupation aggressions on the enclave.
This came during a phone call between both ministers as part of Cairo-Ankara communications to further promote bilateral relations and exchange views about the current situation in the Middle East, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a press release.
During the phone conversation, Abelatty kept Fidan posted on Cairo's ongoing efforts to ensure Gaza ceasefire, release of prisoners and humanitarian, medical and relief aid to Gaza, it added.
They also looked into the situation in Libya in the aftermath of recent clashes in the capital, Tripoli, according to the statement.
In this context, the Egyptian foreign minister reiterated his country's support for Libya's unity and territorial integrity as well as the political process involving presidential and parliamentary elections. (end)
