Souq Waqif To Organize Hamba Exhibition For Indian Mangoes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Celebrations Committee of the Private Engineering Office, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of India, is organizing the second edition of the Hamba Exhibition for Indian mangoes and their products. The event will take place at the eastern square of Souq Waqif from June 12 to 21, 2025, lasting for 10 days.

This year's exhibition follows the significant success of the first edition held last year, which attracted a large turnout. A considerable number of local and Indian companies are participating in the event, offering a selection of the finest varieties of fresh Indian mangoes, air-shipped specifically for the exhibition. New mango varieties will also be introduced to the local market for the first time, along with a range of food products such as sweets, pickles, juices, and side dishes made from mangoes.

On this occasion, Khalid Saif Al-Suwaidi, General Supervisor of the Exhibition, stated:“The second Hamba Exhibition is launched in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of India and will run for ten days from June 12 to 21. The exhibition venue has been equipped with air-conditioning to maintain the quality of the mangoes, which are supplied daily from India. We expect a large number of visitors this year, similar to the impressive turnout in the previous edition.”



Eid Al Adha 2025 Events & Festivities in Qatar

Free access to Simaisma Beach during Eid holidays

Abu Samra border ramps up measures to help travellers Adnan Sami, December Avenue, Gloc-9 to headline musical extravaganza in Doha

Read Also

He added:“This year's exhibition sees wide participation from specialized local and Indian companies in the trade of mangoes and their products. We hope the event will contribute to stimulating economic activity by enhancing trade exchange and fostering a competitive environment among vendors, which will positively impact local consumers.”

The exhibition will be open to the public daily from 4pm to 9pm, extended by an hour until 10pm on public holidays. The organizers invited community members to visit the exhibition and enjoy a unique tasting experience of a wide variety of Indian mangoes sourced from different Indian states.

Al-Suwaidi also urged the public to visit the exhibition early, noting that a high turnout is expected, which may lead to some of the premium varieties selling out quickly. He said:“We recommend that visitors come early to ensure access to the finest mangoes on display, especially those flown in daily from India and exclusively dedicated to this exhibition. The strong turnout witnessed in the first edition reflects the high level of interest, and we look forward to an even more exceptional experience this year.”