Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi King On Successful Hajj
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has addressed a cable of congratulations to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the successful hajj season.
His Highness the Amir, in the cable to King Salman, expressed felicitations on this year's pilgrimage, attained due to the gracious care by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the well-guided Saudi Government, namely the ministries and the various sectors, personnel of whom had devoutly contributed to making the season successful.
He lauded the successive construction projects to expand the holy sites, installing modern and smart services and technologies to facilitate the pilgrims' rites performance.
Moreover, His Highness the Amir admired the great role by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Advisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Makkah Amir and the Head of the Central Pilgrimage Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al-Saud, the Minister of Interior and President of the Supreme Pilgrimage Committee. He also admired their efforts and coordination with all concerned sectors in this respect.
His Highness the Amir prayed to His Almighty to accept the good deeds of the current blessed days, bestow upon the Kingdom and its generous people further progress and prosperity under the sagacious leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. (end)
