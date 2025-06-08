Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Protesters Pour Petrol Over Themselves Curbs Imposed In 5 Manipur Districts

Protesters Pour Petrol Over Themselves Curbs Imposed In 5 Manipur Districts


2025-06-08 05:11:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Imphal : A day after protests erupted in Manipur over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, the situation remained tense on Sunday with the administration imposing prohibitory orders in five Imphal valley districts and suspending internet services in parts of the northeastern state, police said.

Members of Arambai Tenggol also poured petrol over themselves in symbolic protests against the arrest.

As a preventive measure, prohibitory orders have been clamped in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts, while internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN facilities, have been suspended in these valley areas.

Protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of roads in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. They clashed with security forces at different places in the state capital on Saturday night. A mob also set a bus on fire at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district.

Read Also SC Orders Dignified Burial Of Manipur Violence Victims Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Manipur As Situation Continues To Remain Tense

Security has been enhanced along the roads leading to the Raj Bhavan here with additional deployment of central forces.

In view of the protests in the restive northeastern state, an order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal West stated that the“superintendent of police in Imphal West has reported serious breach to peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, riot or affray in the area, and grave danger to human lives and properties due to unlawful activities of anti-social elements”.

The district administration banned the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms, or sharp weapons under sub-section 2 of Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In Imphal East district, people have been prohibited from stepping outside their residences from 10 pm on Saturday, until further orders under sub-section 1 of Section 163 of BNSS.

“Violent protests broke out after the arrest of a leader of Arambai Tenggol. All preventive measures are in place,” a police officer said.

In Kwakeithel, several gunshots were heard, but it could not be ascertained who fired the shots.

Protesters also gheraoed the Imphal airport gate at Tulihal after the arrest of the Arambai Tenggol leader. They took to the streets along the airport road and blocked the thoroughfare to prevent any possible attempt to take the arrested leader outside of the state.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN08062025000215011059ID1109648999

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search