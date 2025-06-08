Upcoming 5 Compact Suvs In 2025: Key Models, Specs And Launch Timelines

The compact SUV segment comprises a significant portion of India's SUV market, accounting for nearly half of all SUV sales. The sub-4-meter category is particularly competitive, with all major automakers vying for attention and market share. To stay ahead of the competition, five manufacturers are gearing up to introduce refreshed or entirely new models in this space.

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid

In 2023, when Maruti Suzuki introduced the Fronx, it became the subject of many jokes due to its unique name. Come 2025, the Fronx is one of the best-selling SUVs in the market, while Maruti Suzuki is laughing all the way to the bank. It clearly showed 'what's in a name?'. Maruti Suzuki is working on a hybrid version of the Fronx, which, upon launch, will be the most affordable hybrid vehicle available in the Indian market.

Unlike the Toyota hybrid technology used by the Grand Vitara, the Fronx gets Maruti's in-house powertrain, which helps keep costs down. The Fronx hybrid will be powered by the new 1.2-liter 3-cylinder engine found in the Swift and Dzire.

2. Tata Punch Facelift

Tata Motors is engaged in giving the Punch internal combustion engine a much-needed facelift. Design-wise, it will be inspired by its EV version. Based on spy pictures, the 2025 Punch is expected to feature a split headlight design similar to the electric SUV. It could also feature sleek connected LED DRLs at the front, new alloy wheels, and a slightly redesigned rear with restyled taillights.

The interiors will be significantly revamped with a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The 2025 Punch will retain the 1.2-liter 3-cylinder engine with 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque.

3. New Hyundai Venue

The next-generation Hyundai Venue's design takes cues from the current Creta, incorporating many of its signature styling elements. The split headlight design will feature cube-shaped LED headlights and a parametric grille. Based on recent spy shots, the Venue will retain its silhouette but will feature new alloy wheels.

At the rear, expect horizontal LED taillights, with a connected LED light bar possibly featured in the top variant. The cabin will undergo a complete transformation, including a larger infotainment system, a full digital instrument cluster, new color options, a redesigned steering wheel, and various advanced features, including Level 2 ADAS.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

The 3X0 is Mahindra's fourth best-selling SUV, selling 7,952 units in May 2025. The Tata Nexon EV competitor is expected to borrow the two battery packs available from the XUV400 EV. The entry-level 3XO EV will be powered by a 34.5 kWh unit, and the top model will get a 39.4 kWh battery unit. It will be interesting to see if Mahindra aggressively prices the 3XO EV to undercut the Nexon EV.

5. Renault Kiger Facelift

Renault India currently sells three vehicles - Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. The flagship Kiger is the compact SUV in its portfolio, which is set to receive a facelift this year. The 2025 Kiger has been spotted undergoing test runs, and based on those spy pictures, it will receive a nip-and-tuck job with minor updates. The front fascia and split headlamps will be redesigned with some new minor styling elements. The rear is also expected to be updated but will retain the C-shaped taillights.