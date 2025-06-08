UP SHOCKER! Man Slits His Throat On Bakrid, Dies: 'Offering My Own Sacrifice In Allah's Name'
In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man allegedly slit his throat to sacrifice himself on the occasion of Bakrid in UP's Deoria on Saturday. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the man identified as Ish Mohammad, reportedly bled for nearly an hour in a hut outside his home before his family found him in critical condition.
He was rushed to Deoria Medical College and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment, where he died of his injuries.
Suicide note recovered
Police recovered a handwritten suicide note, which read,“A man raises a goat like his own child and sacrifices it for Allah. I am offering my own sacrifice in the name of Allah and His Messenger.”
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Arvind Kumar Verma, forensic evidence and preliminary investigation suggest the injuries were self-inflicted.
Police are also verifying the authenticity of the suicide note and said all other possible angles are being thoroughly examined.
