Fire Erupts In Kabul Market, Crews Fight Flames

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A fire broke out on Monday morning at a second-hand goods market in the Company area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kabul city's 5th security district.

Eyewitnesses say the fire erupted around 8:30 a.m.

The blaze is still ongoing, and fire fighters have arrived at the scene to contain it.

So far, no further details are available regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

sa