Moph Organises Events And Activities To Mark World Food Safety Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has organised a range of important activities and events to mark World Food Safety Day, which falls on June 7, under the slogan“Food Safety is Everyone's Business.”

This year's event is held under the theme“Food Safety – Science in Action”, highlighting the vital role that science plays in supporting policies and procedures designed to ensure food safety and protect consumer health. The occasion aims to reinforce global efforts to reduce the burden of foodborne illnesses and to emphasise that the responsibility for food safety lies with everyone, from farm to fork.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Public Health launched an extensive awareness campaign across social media platforms, with the aim of raising public awareness about the importance of food safety and promoting correct practices that help prevent exposure to food-related risks.

Director of the Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Wasan Abdulla Al Baker said,“The State of Qatar continues its efforts to strengthen food safety, recognising its importance as a fundamental requirement of food security, as food is not considered food unless it is safe.”

She added that food safety plays a key role in limiting the spread of foodborne diseases. She emphasised that World Food Safety Day plays an active role in raising awareness among individuals and educating them on how to prevent these diseases. It also sheds light on the solutions and measures that can be adopted to ensure food safety from source to consumer.

Al Baker explained that the Food Safety Department at the Ministry has made significant progress in adopting a science-based approach as a cornerstone for strengthening the national food safety system. Among these achievements are capacity building in risk assessment and the implementation of related activities, which have enabled the department to respond effectively to food incidents and take the necessary actions based on accurate data and reliable scientific evidence.

The department has also established an internal scientific research team responsible for setting priorities for food safety research, directly supervising the completion of related studies in line with the Ministry's vision and objectives.