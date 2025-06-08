Health Minister Inspects Qatari Hajj Mission's Clinics

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Makkah Al Mukarramah: Minister of Public Health, H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, visited the Qatari Hajj Mission's medical clinics in Mina to inspect their preparedness and the medical, therapeutic, and emergency services provided to pilgrims during this year's Hajj season, 1446 AH.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs stated that the Minister began his visit with a tour of the clinics, met with the medical team-including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and pharmacists-and listened to a detailed explanation of their workflow, field preparations, shift systems, and emergency response strategies during the Days of Tashreeq.

During the visit, the Minister said that all Qatari pilgrims are safe and in good health, adding that His Excellency felt proud and reassured by the plans and preparations in place.

He noted that the Qatari Hajj Mission, across all its units, sets a unique example in serving pilgrims, commending the medical unit and its specialized personnel's significant efforts.

H E Al Mahmoud praised the medical unit's continuous presence alongside the pilgrims across holy sites and locations, and their ability to provide immediate healthcare support under all circumstances.

He also emphasised the importance of supporting the Qatari Hajj medical unit by providing it all the medical staff and supplies it needs, both for this season and future ones, for it to continue to deliver top-tier healthcare services. Deputy Head of the Qatari Hajj Mission's medical unit Dr. Mishal Abdullah Al Musaifri said that the Mina clinics operate 24l7 and are staffed by a distinguished team of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and pharmacists working in shifts to ensure immediate response to any medical case.

Dr. Al Musaifri added that the clinics are divided into separate sections for men and women, each including triage rooms, examination and consultation rooms, isolation rooms, two fully stocked pharmacies, and observation rooms for cases requiring close monitoring or urgent intervention.



Awqaf 'Joy of Eid' program continues with gift distribution to 5,000 children

Abu Samra border ramps up measures to help travellers

Second day of Eid buzzes with diverse range of activities LEGO SHOWS QATAR 2025 opens at QNCC

Read Also

He said that the clinics were equipped in compliance with the requirements of the Saudi Ministry of Health to ensure the highest safety standards, adding that cases are monitored closely with preventive measures being strictly enforced, especially amid the crowding and movement in the holy sites.

The Deputy Head of the Qatari Hajj Mission's medical unit noted that the clinics have treated more than 500 cases since the Day of Tarwiyah, through Arafat, Muzdalifah, and up to the first Day of Tashreeq in Mina.

He said that most cases were mild to moderate, having such conditions as throat infections, gastrointestinal issues, general fatigue, and muscle pain, adding that the overall health condition of Qatari pilgrims is stable and reassuring. In terms of health awareness, he advised pilgrims to stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, remain in air-conditioned tents during peak hours, use umbrellas or shaded walkways, wear face masks to prevent infectious diseases, avoid crowds, and delay the stoning ritual until after the peak heat in the late afternoon or evening. He also recommended elderly or chronically ill pilgrims to take advantage of proxy rituals when needed.

In a related development, the holy sites services unit has already outfitted the Mina camps according to the highest standards to ensure comfort and privacy for all Qatari pilgrims across campaigns.

Each pilgrim was provided with a high-quality multipurpose seat that can be used as a chair or a bed, along with a personal table suitable for eating or reading. Every seat also includes a built-in power outlet with mobile phone charging capability, a feature introduced last year.

Additionally, each tent is equipped with overhead lockers for storing personal belongings, multiple dining halls, open buffets with refrigerators for water, juices, and cold beverages, and several restroom facilities installed with the latest equipment for both men and women's camps.

Qatar's Hajj camps in Mina are equipped with all safety and security measures, including a fully equipped ambulance and service staff to meet pilgrims' needs. These are all part of the comprehensive services provided by the Qatari Hajj Mission to facilitate the pilgrims' performance of their rituals under the best conditions.

These medical efforts are conducted in full coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, and the Primary Health Care Corporation, as part of the integrated Qatari Hajj Mission system, and in collaboration with the relevant Saudi authorities, under the ongoing partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The Qatari medical mission also praised the fruitful cooperation with Saudi authorities, which has helped create a safe health environment for pilgrims and enhanced the Qatari Hajj Mission's ability to implement its medical programs effectively.

The Qatari Hajj Mission confirmed that these health efforts are in line with the directives of Qatar's wise leadership, aiming to provide the highest standards of healthcare to Qatari pilgrims, in accordance with the National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which prioritizes human health and well-being.

The medical unit will continue operating until the end of the Hajj season, with ongoing preparedness, meticulous planning, and precise field implementation-serving as a model in healthcare services for Qatari pilgrims performing Hajj.