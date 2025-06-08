403
Trump Orders Nationals Guards To Face Protests In Los Angeles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 8 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump has ordered the National Guards to deploy in Los Angeles to face demonstrators protesting his stiff anti-migrants measures.
The White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press release, late on Saturday, that the administration would not be lenient toward violence and criminals acts.
The security authorities will face chias and detain the saboteurs and bring them to justice, she pledged.
Violent clashes broke out anew on Saturday in Paramount east of Los Angeles amid demonstrations against the rigid immigration measures, where the security forces hurled tear gas and concussion bombs to disperse thousands of demonstrators.
Authorities said some 1,000 people surrounded the federal law enforcement building, punctured cars tires and damaged offices.
Trump is mastermind of a robust campaign against immigrants, as the authorities have been arresting and deporting many foreigners. (end)
