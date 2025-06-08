Ramayan Cast Revealed: Ranbir Kapoor To Anil Kapoor Who's Playing What? Find Out Now
Director Nitesh Tiwari's grand epic Ramayan, made on a massive budget, has finally revealed its star-studded cast. Here's a look at which Bollywood celebrity is playing which iconic mythological role.
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will play Ram and Sita, as previously revealed.
South Indian actor Yash will play Ravan, while Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman.Arun Govil will portray King Dashrath, and TV actor Ravi Dubey will play Lakshman.Indira Krishnan will play Kaushalya, and Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi.Anil Kapoor will play King Janak, and Amitabh Bachchan will portray Jatayu.Adinath Kothare will play Bharat, and Sheeba Chaddha will portray Manthara.Bobby Deol will play Kumbhakarna, and Vijay Sethupathi will portray Vibhishana.Vikrant Massey will play Meghnad, and Rakul Preet Singh will portray Shurpanakha.Kajal Aggarwal will play Queen Mandodari, and Mohit Raina will portray Lord Shiva.Kunal Kapoor will play Lord Indra, and Vivek Oberoi will portray Vidyutjihva.
