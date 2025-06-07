Emirati Architect ‬Azza Aboualam Takes UAE Climate Solutions To Venice Biennale 2025

In May‭, ‬the days in Venice are longer than usual‭ ‬-‭ ‬so are the queues outside exhibitions in Giardini and the Arsenale complex‭, ‬the two major hubs of the prestigious Venice Biennale‭. ‬This year‭, ‬the 19th International Architecture Exhibition of the biennale‭ (‬which is also known as‭ ‬“the Olympics”‭ ‬of the art and architectural world‭) ‬opened to the public on May 10‭, ‬with around 66‭ ‬countries displaying their finest cultural productions‭. ‬The UAE‭, ‬which has been hosting award-winning pavilions at the biennale since 2014‭, ‬returns this time with a theme that couldn't be more relevant‭ ‬-‭ ‬the importance of food production‭, ‬sustainable agrarian practices‭, ‬greenhouse architecture‭, ‬and climate strategies in arid regions like the UAE‭. ‬Commissioned by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and supported by the UAE Ministry of Culture‭, ‬the‭ ‬national pavilion‭, ‬aptly titled Pressure Cooker‭, ‬has been curated by architect and academic‭, ‬Azza Aboualam‭. ‬Interestingly‭, ‬Aboualam‭, ‬who is based between Dubai and Sharjah‭, ‬is the first Emirati woman curator representing the national pavilion of the UAE at‭ ‬Venice Architecture Biennale‭. ‬The installations in Pressure Cooker‭ (‬including multimedia and audio content‭) ‬invite visitors to examine Aboualam and her team's extensive research‭, ‬which focuses on the transformative power of greenhouses and how UAE is responding to the challenges of climate change‭. ‬Aboualam‭, ‬who is an assistant professor at the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University and co‭-‬founder of Holesum Studio‭, ‬was selected after an open call for proposals to curate the national pavilion of the UAE in 2023‭. ‬As‭ ‬the pavilion creates unprecedented buzz in Venice‭, ‬we speak to her about her curatorial concept‭, ‬the UAE's role in driving solutions to the looming environmental crisis‭, ‬and what we can learn from local wisdom and indigenous climate‭ ‬systems‭.‬

Is it true that the Eureka moment for this project came to you when your mother expressed surprise after sampling some desert blueberries you offered her‭ ‬-‭ ‬'But you need greenhouses to produce these‭?‬'‭ ‬she reportedly remarked‭?‬

Yes‭, ‬the whole project really started from that moment with my mother‭. ‬She was shocked when I told her the blueberries we were eating were locally grown‭. ‬“In the desert‭? ‬They must be grown in greenhouses‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬That sparked something‭. ‬I started researching how greenhouses are used in the UAE‭, ‬and quickly noticed that they are‭ ‬mostly approached from a technical or agricultural angle‭, ‬not architectural‭. ‬With Pressure Cooker‭, ‬we reframe the greenhouse as‭ ‬a spatial and formal composition‭, ‬in addition to it being a tool to grow food‭. ‬Through design and experimentation‭, ‬we explored how architecture can enhance food production in extreme climates‭ ‬-‭ ‬responding to sunlight‭, ‬heat‭, ‬and water scarcity‭. ‬It's not about offering a perfect solution‭, ‬but rather opening up ways in which architecture can support food security and resilience‭, ‬particularly in arid environments like the UAE‭.‬

The installations in Pressure Cooker highlight traditional farming methods and there's all this research that visitors are free to explore‭. ‬Can you share the idea behind recreating greenhouses as objects of art‭? ‬

In collaboration with Holesum Studio‭, ‬the exhibition focuses on three greenhouse assemblies‭, ‬each using a modular‭ ‬“kit-of-parts”‭ ‬that we designed‭. ‬Each configuration explores different design variables‭ ‬-‭ ‬roof shape‭, ‬shading‭, ‬wall height‭ ‬-‭ ‬and how they impact interior climate and crop growth‭. ‬We also included regional crops to show what's possible‭. ‬The aim was to make the research visible‭, ‬showing the process from fieldwork to construction‭, ‬and inviting visitors‭ ‬to think about design as experimentation and imagine how architecture and food production can overlap‭.‬

Greenhouses are sanctuaries for growth and birth but in a way‭, ‬they also stand as metaphors or seeds for new ideas‭. ‬They are spaces of protection‭, ‬growth‭, ‬and transformation‭. ‬In many ways‭, ‬they reflect the design process itself‭. ‬We saw them as spaces where‭ ‬ideas take root and where adaptation becomes possible‭. ‬For us‭, ‬the greenhouse became a way to talk about care‭, ‬context‭, ‬and how‭ ‬architecture can create the conditions for change as well as act as third spaces in arid climates‭.‬

The UAE relies mostly on food imports‭. ‬As an architect and researcher‭, ‬what do you believe can be done to make the UAE more self‭-‬sufficient in terms of food production‭?‬

Self-sufficiency in the UAE will require a mix of traditional knowledge and new tools‭. ‬

Pressure Cooker suggests that adaptive‭, ‬small-scale systems‭, ‬designed with climate in mind‭, ‬can be part of the solution‭. ‬If we rethink food production as a spatial issue‭, ‬not just a technological one‭, ‬we can build more resilient and locally attuned infrastructures that communities can access and maintain‭.‬

‭ ‬What can countries with harsh climates‭, ‬like the UAE and others in the Gulf region‭, ‬learn from Pressure Cooker‭? ‬

They can take from Pressure Cooker the idea that architecture can help us think with the land‭, ‬not just on top of it‭. ‬Harsh environments aren't obstacles to work around‭, ‬they are part of the equation‭. ‬The project proposes small-scale‭, ‬adaptable systems that respond to heat‭, ‬light‭, ‬and resource limits through design‭. ‬It's not about importing solutions‭, ‬but developing ones rooted in local conditions‭. ‬If we pay attention to how land behaves‭, ‬how it‭ ‬retains heat‭, ‬where shade falls‭, ‬and how air moves‭, ‬we can shape more efficient‭, ‬resilient spaces for food production‭, ‬even in‭ ‬the most challenging settings‭. ‬

During your research‭, ‬you visited farms in the UAE‭. ‬In your view‭, ‬how is the UAE coping with cultivating vegetation for the local population and what are the impacts of climate change on this region‭?‬

In the UAE‭, ‬agriculture faces significant challenges due to the country's hot climate and limited water resources‭. ‬However‭, ‬there have been notable strides toward sustainability‭. ‬The government has introduced innovations like hydroponics‭, ‬vertical farming‭, ‬and controlled-environment agriculture to mitigate these challenges and‭ ‬ensure food security‭. ‬There's also a growing interest in researching drought-resistant crops and more efficient water management systems‭. ‬In terms of climate change‭, ‬the UAE is highly vulnerable‭. ‬Rising temperatures‭, ‬water scarcity‭, ‬and desertification are key concerns‭, ‬which is why‭ ‬the country is investing in research to develop sustainable agricultural practices‭. ‬The impacts of climate change are already being felt through increased‭ ‬temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns‭, ‬which further strain existing agricultural resources and traditional farming methods‭.‬

What is the best response you've received at Venice so far and what has been your personal takeaway from participating in this biennale‭?‬

There were many interesting conversations and comments‭, ‬but one in particular struck me‭. ‬One of the visitors told me the exhibition reminded her of their farming techniques in Oman‭ ‬-‭ ‬along with the different ways they've adapted to their context and how architecture can play a role in that‭. ‬That felt like success to me‭. ‬It meant we created spaces that visitors could visually recognise but also where people could slow down and reflect and realise the potential in their slight alterations and modifications‭. ‬Personally‭, ‬my biggest takeaway has been how architecture can function as a bridge‭ ‬-‭ ‬especially on a global scale like the‭ ‬Venice Biennale‭. ‬It reminded me that sometimes‭, ‬the most impactful ideas are the ones that emerge slowly‭, ‬through conversation and contemplation‭. ‬

Venice‭, ‬as a lagoon‭, ‬is probably as fragile to the rising tides of climate catastrophe as the UAE‭. ‬This is a city where nothing‭ ‬is grown locally and most of the food arrives on boats‭. ‬Does your exhibition feature nods to Venice‭?‬

Yes‭, ‬it does and the parallels between Venice and the UAE were intentional‭. ‬Both are places where sustenance has historically depended on the outside world to meet a large number of its needs‭, ‬in terms of food and other goods‭. ‬Venice receives its food by boat‭, ‬echoing the UAE's own logistical choreography of food imports‭, ‬as proven by the archival research conducted for the project‭. ‬In Pressure Cooker‭,‬‭ ‬and the space in the pavilion‭, ‬we reference the Veneto region in the materiality of the space‭. ‬The rammed earth element‭, ‬for example‭, ‬relies on the same recipe as the one we experimented with in Dubai during the design-build phase but here it has a pink undertone due to the materials and colour of sand from the region‭. ‬The crops that you see are at a Venetian growth phase and echo‭ ‬Venice's climate‭. ‬Other nods include spatial references and thematic echoes that invite the visitor to think about how geography‭, ‬climate‭, ‬and trade shape our food systems and our futures‭, ‬and how architecture can play a role‭.‬

What made you first become interested in architecture‭?‬

My interest in architecture grew out of a fascination‭, ‬as a young girl‭, ‬about how spaces influence human behaviour‭. ‬Growing up and witnessing the urban development of the UAE‭, ‬I was fascinated by how architecture responded to both the environment and culture‭, ‬as well as its users‭. ‬I started seeing architecture not just as buildings but also as a way to solve problems and create environments where people can interact‭, ‬work‭, ‬and live more effectively‭. ‬As an architect‭, ‬I would describe myself as practical and‭ ‬context-driven‭. ‬I focus on solutions that work for the specific place and people‭, ‬whether that's through sustainability‭, ‬material choices‭, ‬or just making sure a space feels right for the people who use it‭, ‬with a focus on designing spaces that have a lasting impact and respond to both their immediate and broader environments‭. ‬

I grew up witnessing rapid change around me‭, ‬and still do‭. ‬That pace of transformation made me curious about what we choose to keep‭, ‬especially in our memories‭, ‬and how cities are constantly changing‭. ‬I was drawn to architecture not just for its creative potential but also for how it holds memory and meaning‭. ‬Research came during my time at Yale and grew tremendously after that‭. ‬I‭ ‬was curious about architecture and its strong ties to history‭, ‬form‭, ‬and systems of care‭. ‬

Becoming the first Emirati curator at the Venice Biennale for its architectural version wasn't something I imagined early on‭, ‬but it became a way to reflect on where we are as a region and where we might go‭. ‬It wasn't just about representation‭. ‬It was about opening a dialogue that felt simultaneously personal and global‭.‬

Finally‭, ‬how can architects contribute to a global discourse on climate change‭?‬

Architects are uniquely positioned to address climate change because the built environment is both a major contributor to global‭ ‬emissions while it could be used as a powerful platform for sustainable solutions‭. ‬Through material choices‭, ‬energy strategies‭,‬‭ ‬urban planning‭, ‬and even reframing policy‭, ‬architects can lead the way in reducing environmental impact‭. ‬But more than that‭, ‬architecture shapes how people live‭, ‬move‭, ‬and interact with their environments‭ ‬-‭ ‬so‭ ‬it's also about understanding culture and human behaviour and re-framing it through the‭ ‬built environment‭.‬