From Challenge To Opportunity: African Food Security's Somaliland Initiative Reimagines Regional Agriculture

African Food Security launches a sustainable farming initiative in Somaliland to boost local agriculture and food security through community partnerships.

MOGADISHU, MOGADISHU, SOMALIA, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the dry and determined plains of Somaliland, a quiet transformation is beginning to take root. African Food Security (AFS), a New York-based agribusiness company, has launched an ambitious initiative aimed at bringing sustainable, locally driven agriculture to the region. At its core, the project is about more than farming-it's about creating lasting partnerships, enhancing food self-sufficiency, and building climate resilience.Founded in 2024, AFS is part of a new wave of forward-thinking agricultural investors focused on unlocking the potential of Africa's vast underutilized arable land. The company's mission is clear: support sustainable farming practices while boosting food production in areas vulnerable to import dependency and climate change.Somaliland-a semi-autonomous region in northern Somalia-is uniquely positioned for such innovation. With much of the population engaged in livestock and small-scale farming, new investments like AFS's initiative bring fresh opportunities to enhance productivity and strengthen food security.“We believe in starting with people, not just land,” said Alan Kessler , CEO of African Food Security.“Our approach begins with community consultation and environmental assessment. Agriculture is ultimately about shared progress and purpose.”In recent months, AFS has begun conducting feasibility studies and soil assessments in collaboration with local experts. The initiative emphasizes climate-smart strategies, including water conservation, drought-resilient crops, and inclusive outgrower programs that empower smallholder farmers through cooperative models.Local government officials have welcomed AFS's collaborative approach and commitment to responsible development. The company's focus on environmental stewardship, community engagement, and local hiring is seen as a model for future agricultural partnerships in the region.According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), strengthening agricultural infrastructure in Somaliland is key to long-term food security. AFS's strategy aligns with this goal-blending traditional knowledge with innovative practices to build a more self-reliant agricultural economy.Experts in agroecology also highlight the value of inclusive agribusiness models.“The future of food security lies in partnerships that respect social systems and strengthen local capacities,” said Dr. Fola Ajibade, a West African agroecologist.“AFS's vision reflects that thinking.”Kessler emphasized the company's long-term commitment:“We're not just investing in agriculture-we're investing in trust, in local relationships, and in a regenerative future for all. We are honored to work with the people of Somaliland on this shared journey.”

