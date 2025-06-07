Mayor Bowser And DPR Launch Weekly Late Night Hype Summer Series, Highlight FY26 Investments In Parks And Recreation
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Friday, June 6, 2025
|Ridge Road Recreation Center
|830 Ridge Road SE
|Friday, June 13, 2025
|Bald Eagle Recreation Center
|100 Joliet Street SE
|Friday, June 20, 2025
|Kennedy Recreation Center
|1401 7th Street NW
|Friday, June 27, 2025
|Oxon Run Pool
|501 Mississippi Avenue SE
|Friday, July 11, 2025
|Riggs LaSalle Recreation Center
|501 Riggs Road NE
|Friday, July 18, 2025
|Trinidad Recreation Center
|1310 Childress Street NE
|Friday, July 25, 2025
|Woody Ward Recreation Center & Pool
|5100 Southern Avenue SE
|Friday, August 1, 2025
|Fort Stanton Recreation Center & Pool
|1800 Erie Street SE
|Friday, August 8, 2025
|Rosedale Recreation Center & Pool
|1701 Gales Street NE
|Friday, August 22, 2025
|Brentwood/Hamilton Park
|1300 6th Street NE
Mayor Bowser's FY26 Budget: Grow DC continues her longstanding commitment to public safety and providing positive community engagement opportunities for the District's youth. The FY26 budget includes:
Investments in Libraries and Recreation Centers:
-
$188M to support modernizations of 22 recreation centers, pools, and parks and $3M for planning and design of a new Olympic-sized heated outdoor pool at Carter Barron.
$26.3M for small capital improvements at recreation centers, such as HVAC replacements, playground equipment updates, and roof repairs.
$400K for stipends to DPR volunteer coaches to offset transportation, time, and other out-of-pocket expenses incurred with volunteer coaching.
$166M to complete the modernization of 6 DCPL libraries.
Investments in Public Safety:
-
$30M increase for MPD to hire more officers , create a new horse mounted unit, and purchase crime fighting technology and equipment.
$2M for Safe Commercial Corridor grants.
$7.3M increase for FEMS for critical firefighting gear and continuation of the life-saving pre-hospital blood infusion program.
$1.3M to raise salaries of 911 and 311 call takers to $61,313 annually and $1M for call taker recruitment and retention bonuses.
$1.6M for 258 mobile cameras and 111 license plate readers that can be used to increase safety for major events such as the upcoming America 250 Celebration .
Legislation allowing MPD officers to be hired at DFS & retired MPD officers and/or FEMS firefighters to be hired at OUC .
$46M to purchase FEMS fleet such as ambulances and fire trucks, and $33M for a fire boat replacement. $18M to purchase MPD fleet including cruisers and motorcycles.
Over the past decade, the Bowser Administration has invested more than $546 million into parks, pools, recreation centers, and playgrounds across all eight wards. And last month, for the fifth consecutive year, Washington, DC was named the number-one-ranked park system in the United States by the Trust for Public Land (TPL), which found that 21 percent of land in the District of Columbia is reserved for parks, among the highest in the United States. The District also scored well on TPL's park access metric, as more than 99 percent of District residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.
