3 Ways The Wyatt Sicks Could Make An Impact At WWE Money In The Bank 2025

The Wyatt Sicks have been causing chaos on SmackDown. Here's how WWE could involve the mysterious faction at Money in the Bank 2025.

The Wyatt Sicks have taken over SmackDown's tag team scene in recent weeks. From taking out the Motor City Machine Guns to ambushing Street Profits and the DIY, Uncle Howdy's faction has dominated the division with back-to-back beatdowns. With only four matches currently announced for Money in the Bank 2025, WWE could round out the card with a tag team match featuring The Wyatt Sicks.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could make it official on the upcoming episode, or the company could confirm on social media right after the show airs. There's also the option of booking a mixed tag match with DIY teaming up with Candice LeRae to take on Nikki Cross and two members of The Wyatt Sicks. It would be a twist that gives fans something fresh while keeping the momentum of the faction going.

Even if The Wyatt Sicks don't step into the ring at Money in the Bank, WWE can still involve them through a different approach. A pre-recorded segment could air on the big screen, keeping their presence alive and well during the event. This segment could hint at a sixth member joining the group, aligning with the mysterious identity.

With just five members currently shown, teasing a new addition on a major stage like Money in the Bank would spark plenty of fan theories. It wouldn't require physical involvement but could still be one of the most talked-about moments of the night, especially if the reveal is cryptic and suspenseful with the usual haunting style the group is known for.

Briefcase Alexa Bliss has long been linked to The Wyatt Sicks, and recent teases have only added to the speculation. With her set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, WWE has the perfect opportunity to connect the dots. If The Wyatt Sicks appear at the climax of the match to help Bliss secure the briefcase, it would be a major moment.

Not only would it align Bliss with Uncle Howdy's group, but it would also give the group more influence across divisions. This twist would be a major payoff for the months of slow build-up. Bliss joining The Wyatt Sicks on such a big night could end up being the biggest story coming out of the event.