What Actually Led To The Elon Musk-Donald Trump Blowup? New Report Reveals Surprising Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been caught in a whirlwind, with both powerful individuals going after each other in public, as well as on social media. Now, a new report has emerged, which suggests that a physical altercation between Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, that happened steps from the Oval Office, was one of the biggest contributors to the ongoing Musk-Trump feud.

Musk vs Bessent: What went on?

According to The Washington Post's report, Elon Musk thrust his shoulder into Bessent's rib cage“like a rugby player,” and when the fight ensued, it had to be broken up by bystanders. The incident happened after an Oval Office meeting, which was attended by both Musk and Bessent. In this meeting, they reportedly made competing pitches to the President about who should lead the IRS. Trump had then opted for Bessent's choice, which was one of the initiating points of the brawl.

The report emerged on the basis of an interview with Trump ally Steve Bannon, and it claimed that during the altercation that Musk initiated, Bessent also hit back. It was ultimately left to those in the vicinity to handle the situation and break them apart. According to the Post, Musk had to be“shuffled out of the West Wing.” The incident began taking shape after Bessent and Musk were departing from the Oval Office, and they had a sharp verbal exchange. Bannon claimed that the Treasury Secretary had accused Musk of being a "total fraud" for not meeting the promised targets of cutting $1 trillion in federal spending, and things escalated pretty fast, turning into a physical fight.

| Donald Trump says relationship with Musk is 'over', what happens next?

The White House has declined to comment on the matter that two of its most important executives had exchanged blows at such close proximity to the Oval Office. According to Bannon, Trump reacted with a "This is too much" when he came to know about the incident.