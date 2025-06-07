Russians Launch Over 30 Attacks At Nikopol, Injuring Minor
“More than 30 attacks on Nikopol district today. Russian forces targeted local settlements with heavy artillery, FPV drones, and dropped munitions from UAVs. Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrivsk, and Marhanets communities came under fire. During one of the strikes, a 17-year-old boy was wounded by shrapnel in Nikopol. He is under medical supervision,” Lysak wrote.
According to him, three apartment buildings were damaged in the attacks, with a fire breaking out on a balcony in one of them. A private home and facilities belonging to a municipal utility company were also hit.
Lysak added that after the overnight Russian strike on Pavlohrad, a 29-year-old man sought medical help.
“He received the necessary treatment and will continue recovering at home,” the regional head noted.Read also: Injury toll in airstrike on Kharkiv rises to 16, one person killed
As previously reported, overnight on June 7, Russian forces launched a combined attack on the cities of Dnipro and Pavlohrad.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment