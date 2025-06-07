Russians Launch Over 30 Attacks At Nikopol, Injuring Minor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“More than 30 attacks on Nikopol district today. Russian forces targeted local settlements with heavy artillery, FPV drones, and dropped munitions from UAVs. Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrivsk, and Marhanets communities came under fire. During one of the strikes, a 17-year-old boy was wounded by shrapnel in Nikopol. He is under medical supervision,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, three apartment buildings were damaged in the attacks, with a fire breaking out on a balcony in one of them. A private home and facilities belonging to a municipal utility company were also hit.

Lysak added that after the overnight Russian strike on Pavlohrad, a 29-year-old man sought medical help.

“He received the necessary treatment and will continue recovering at home,” the regional head noted.

As previously reported, overnight on June 7, Russian forces launched a combined attack on the cities of Dnipro and Pavlohrad.