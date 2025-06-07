Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russians Launch Over 30 Attacks At Nikopol, Injuring Minor


2025-06-07 03:04:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“More than 30 attacks on Nikopol district today. Russian forces targeted local settlements with heavy artillery, FPV drones, and dropped munitions from UAVs. Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrivsk, and Marhanets communities came under fire. During one of the strikes, a 17-year-old boy was wounded by shrapnel in Nikopol. He is under medical supervision,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, three apartment buildings were damaged in the attacks, with a fire breaking out on a balcony in one of them. A private home and facilities belonging to a municipal utility company were also hit.

Lysak added that after the overnight Russian strike on Pavlohrad, a 29-year-old man sought medical help.

“He received the necessary treatment and will continue recovering at home,” the regional head noted.

Read also: Injury toll in airstrike on Kharkiv rises to 16, one person killed

As previously reported, overnight on June 7, Russian forces launched a combined attack on the cities of Dnipro and Pavlohrad.

MENAFN07062025000193011044ID1109648267

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search