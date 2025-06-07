403
Girl Arrested For Suspected Insult Of Brotherly Country
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 7 (Petra)-- A girl who released a video criticizing a brotherly country and its supporters was arrested by the Cybercrime Unit, according to a security source. Following the conclusion of the investigation, she will be referred to the judiciary.
The source emphasized that such a small group, which does not represent Jordanians, their values, and their morality, will not be given any tolerance. Anyone who tries to offend or stray from the rules and ethics of sports cheering will face legal and administrative action.
