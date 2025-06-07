American Leads Oppression In Palestine: IEA Leader

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KANDAHAR (Pajhwok): Islamic Emirate's supreme leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada in his Eid speech on Saturday emphasized the Islamic system's protection in Afghanistan, expressing sympathy for the Palestinian people and called the United States the main force behind oppression of Muslims.

Akhunzada led Eid prayers in southern Kandahar province and thousands of people participated in it. Before the prayer, he gave a long speech, discussing Islamic values, social cooperation, economy, Sharia, jihad, women's rights, poverty, and international politics.

Describing the spirit of Eid day; he said:“Eid is a day of charity, a day of help and assistance. On this day, you help orphans, widows, and the poor so your sins are forgiven.”

He added:“No one is free from sin, its expiation lies in charity and aid, this good deed repels evil.”

Sheikh Haibatullah said that although the Afghan people had gone through hardships, wars, poverty and destitution, they preserved their faith and made sacrifices.

He called on the people to help each other, pay attention to their trade, transactions and economic self-sufficiency. He said that poverty was an Islamic test, and both the Emirate and the people need to support each other.

“Courage is needed. Just as we won the battlefield, so we should win on the economic field. The rich should help their poor brothers. Don't look to others for help. We will solve our own problems and rebuild our ruins.”

He emphasized that the Afghan system must remain Islamic and Sharia-based, and not a single step will be taken against Sharia.

According to him,“This is an Islamic system, not a democracy. We have experienced that democracy is not successful from the perspective of humanity. It is Sharia and the Islamic system that bring success.”

He urged the people to obey the scholars, ask them questions, and avoid disagreements.

Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada rejected international criticism of women's education, work, and freedoms, saying:“I gave women dignity, made the veil mandatory, and abolished obscenity. What did you [America] do?” You pointed guns, and even not spared children in their mothers' arms, is this your humanitarianism?

In his speech, the leader of the Islamic Emirate emphasized the ban on drugs, saying that he did this not for political advantage, but according to Islamic beliefs.

He explained that drugs were forbidden in Islam, thus their cultivation, production, trafficking and use were banned.

He expressed sympathy for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and called America the leader of oppression.

He said:“The invasion of Palestine is underway and America is leading this oppression, it vetoed the ceasefire, this oppressive America was in Afghanistan yesterday, it is in Palestine today.”

He added that the Afghan people should protect themselves from America and other infidel regimes and focus on Islamic unity.

Finally, the leader of the Islamic Emirate called on all Muslims to remain united to protect Islam, faith, and religion.

