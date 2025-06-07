St Johnsbury Barracks / LSA Crash - Request For Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4004842
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/2/25 0909 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 25 near the intersection of Cross Road, Topsham
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash
ACCUSED: unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Graham Lahaye
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/2/2025 at approximately 0909 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a crash that occurred on VT Route 25 near Cross Road in Topsham. Investigation revealed Lahaye was travelling west on Route 25 when a blue SUV style vehicle travelling eastbound struck his vehicle and continued travelling east. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
The State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the second vehicle and operator involved in this crash. The vehicle was described as a blue SUV / Crossover style vehicle and would have contact damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 748-3111.
Sergeant Mark Pohlman Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment