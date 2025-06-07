CWV Book Corner, June: Army Veteran Sonja Crosby

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Disclaimer: The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. The information and perspectives presented are for informational purposes only and represent the views of the author(s) and does not relate to VA. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the content, though some portions may have been contributed by various sources or generated with the assistance of digital tools.

This month's Center for Women Veteran Book Corner author is Army Veteran Sonja Crosby, who served as a Military Intelligence Analyst from 1982 to 1988. She wrote“A Heart's Hole Heals: A Journey of Positive Perseverance,” a powerful memoir of love, loss and healing. After the sudden death of her soulmate, Crosby shares her raw, faith-filled journey through grief and resilience. With touching stories and spiritual insight, she shows how hope can rise from heartbreak. This inspiring book offers comfort and courage to anyone navigating life after loss.

Can you share a brief background of your military experience, including your branch of service, years served and any notable positions or deployments?

I had the pleasure of serving most of my time in the Army at Fort Lewis, Washington, in HHC 9th Infantry Division. I worked with a great team in a SCIF (Special Compartmented Information Facility) and was on the ground floor of the development of the artificial intelligence that exists today. We worked closely with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and the Mitre Corporation in McLean, Virginia, to develop the one of the first mainframe computers to perform artificial intelligence analysis.

What inspired you to write a book and share your story as a woman Veteran?

I was inspired by wanting to help people who go through tragedy, for them to know that they can live a good life again. It may be different from what they'd planned, but still good. My Army training helped me get through this most horrible time. My determination to learn to walk again and do things for myself truly came from the“grit” I learned in my military service.

How has your military background influenced your writing style and the themes you explore in your work?

Brevity! I was taught to express things concisely. There's no time for flowery phases when a few well-chosen words will do.

How do you hope your book will impact other women Veterans, active duty service members and the general public?

I want them to understand that bad things happen to good people, but with faith in God and determination, they can overcome any tragedy.

What role do you think storytelling and literature play in fostering understanding and support for the women Veteran's community?

When people know that they are not alone, there's someone they can turn to for help and true compassion, that they can get through anything. When you know that someone has been there and has gotten to the other side, there is hope. And hope is everything!

Can you share a memorable experience or anecdote from your time in the military that has had a lasting impact on your life and writing?

I use my military experience in some way, shape or form every day. From the organization of my home to the planning and execution of my small business. I learned how to organize my thoughts before taking a single step, saving time and money. There isn't one thing I can share because the combination of everything I learned has given me tools for every aspect of my life. I'm so grateful to have served.

How do you believe the Women Veterans Book Corner can help bring awareness to the civilian and military communities, particularly about women Veterans?

The Women Veterans Book Corner is a wonderful avenue to allow women Veterans to help each other and those close to them. It creates a sense of community and camaraderie that is so needed in these otherwise divisive times.

What advice do you have for other women Veterans or active duty service members who may be considering writing about their experiences?

Do it! You never know whose life will change with your words!

How has writing this book helped you?

It was cathartic for me! I really only wrote it for me. A place to put all my thoughts and try to move on to better times. When a couple of my friends read it, they insisted I publish it.

Can you tell us about any upcoming projects or events you're involved in that our audience might be interested in?

I'm working on a fictional book about women who have reached“a certain age” and the decisions they are faced with.

Are you a woman Veteran author, or do you know of one?

If so, please visit our website to find out more information. If you have further questions, contact the CWV Outreach Program Manager Michelle Terry at ... .

