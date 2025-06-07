SBI Flags Surge In Scam Calls: Customers Advised To Verify Before Acting

State Bank of India shared a list of verified calling numbers on X, urging customers to be cautious.

Amid rising cyber fraud, SBI issued a warning about scam calls. It shared verified numbers on X.

Official SBI Warning

SBI highlighted the increasing threat of fraudsters impersonating bank officials. To combat this, they released a list of official numbers used for customer contact regarding transactions and services.

Any call from numbers starting with +91 1600 is safe and official. Customers should only trust these and ignore or report suspicious calls from other numbers.

RBI's new guidelines mandate all banks use +91 1600-series numbers for customer service calls related to transactions and banking services. This aims to reduce fraud and improve customer trust.

Customers should note that only the following numbers are officially used by SBI:

1600-01-8000

1600-01-8003

1600-01-8006

1600-11-7012

1600-11-7015

1600-01-8001

1600-01-8004

1600-01-8007

1600-11-7013

1600-00-1351

1600-01-8002

1600-01-8005

1600-11-7011

1600-01-7014

1600-10-0021

Don't share personal or financial info if you receive calls from any other number, and report such attempts to the bank immediately.

Verify caller ID: Trust only calls from +91 1600 series.

Never share OTPs or PINs: SBI never asks for these details over the phone.

Be wary of suspicious links or SMS: Ignore and delete such messages.

Report fraud immediately: Use official SBI channels to report.

As cybercriminals devise new ways to scam users, awareness and caution are the best defense. SBI's latest move empowers customers to stay informed and safe from digital threats. Share this info to help prevent financial fraud.