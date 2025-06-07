Scientists Puzzled By Cosmic Object Sending Signals To Earth Every 44 Minutes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Malek Sellini | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Scientists recently discovered a cosmic anomaly: a mysterious object sending signals to Earth with a pulse repeating every 44 minutes - a pattern never observed before.

Located 15,000 light years away from our planet, the mysterious object is named as ASKAP J1832−0911.

While signals coming from deep space are not new, this peculiar beacon emits two-minute long pulses of radio and x-rays, which is rare.

The Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope and NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory discovered this phenomenon classified as 'Long Period Radio Transients' (LPRT).

This discovery left many scientists perplexed, "This object is unlike anything we have seen before," said Curtin University researcher Zieng (Andy) Wang , adding that currently there is no clear explanation for what causes these signals or why they switch on and switch off at such long, regular and unusual intervals.

ASKAP J1832−0911 emits pulses of both radio waves and X-rays in a precise rhythm. These pulses are emitted every 44 minutes for 2 minutes straight. This phenomenon remains unexplained, carving a deeper hole in the mystery surrounding LPRTs.

This object, however, didn't just vary every 44 minutes but had been cycling in radio wave intensity for months, which proved to be a first in the Milky Way galaxy.

The possibilities of this object being a pulsar, a neutron star or a supernova remnant have been ruled out.

Astronomers plan to search for similar signals across the sky using the same observatories. Identifying more objects like ASKAP J1832−0911 could confirm whether it is unique or part of a larger, hidden cosmic mystery.

