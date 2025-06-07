Ukraine's Air Defense Downs 87 Russian Drones, Six Guided Missiles, One Iskander-K Missile

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this via Telegram .

Since 22:00 on Friday, June 6, Russian forces launched 215 missiles and drones against Ukraine, including 206 Shahed-type strike drones and various types of decoy UAVs from Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea); two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region; six guided air-launched Kh-59/69 missiles from tactical aircraft operating in the temporarily occupied airspace of the Zaporizhzhia region; and one Iskander-K cruise missile from the Rostov region.

Ukraine's aircraft, missile troops, electronic warfare units, UAV units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the aerial assault.

By 09:00 on Saturday, June 7, air defense forces had neutralized 174 missiles and drones, including 87 drones destroyed by firepower, with 80 more lost or suppressed by electronic warfare; six guided Kh-59/69 missiles; and one Iskander-K missile.

Hits were recorded at ten locations, with debris from downed targets falling in seven locations.

As reported, three people were killed and 21 injured in a massive Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of June 7. Among the wounded are a one-and-a-half-month-old infant and a 14-year-old girl.