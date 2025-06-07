Leagend T31 Sets New Standard For Affordable And Accurate OBD II Diagnostics

leagend T31

leagend battery tester BA670

leagend ELM327

leagend OBD II Diagnostic Tools

leagend

leagend, a global leader in automotive diagnostics, proudly introduces leagend T31 of its comprehensive OBD II Diagnostic Tools product line.

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a global leader in automotive diagnostics, proudly introduces leagend T31 of its comprehensive OBD II Diagnostic Tools product line. Designed for both professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts, leagend T31 offers a user-friendly interface and robust diagnostic capabilities, making vehicle maintenance more accessible and efficient.Dual-System Diagnostics for Comprehensive Analysisleagend T31 stands out with its ability to perform dual-system inspections, covering both engine and transmission systems. This feature enables users to conduct thorough diagnostics, ensuring that both critical components are functioning optimally. The tool's intuitive LED indicators-green, yellow, and red-provide immediate visual feedback on engine status, facilitating quick assessments and decision-making.Real-Time Data and Extensive ECU Parameter SupportEquipped with dynamic data flow display capabilities, leagend T31 supports real-time monitoring of up to 249 ECU operating parameters. This extensive coverage allows users to observe live data streams, aiding in the identification of irregularities and performance issues. Additionally, leagend T31 can display freeze-frame data and I/M status information, offering a snapshot of the vehicle's condition at the time a fault code was triggered.Efficient Trouble Code Managementleagend T31 excels in reading and clearing engine trouble codes, providing definitions for Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs) directly on its 128x64 monochrome screen. Users can effortlessly turn off the check engine indicator (MIL), clear codes, and reset the detector, streamlining the troubleshooting process. The device also retrieves essential vehicle information, including the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), Calibration Identification Numbers (CIDs), and Calibration Verification Numbers (CVNs), ensuring comprehensive diagnostics.Multilingual Support and Broad CompatibilityUnderstanding the global nature of automotive diagnostics, leagend T31 offers multilingual support, including English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian, and Portuguese. This feature ensures that users worldwide can operate the device with ease. leagend T31 is compatible with all OBD II/EOBD-compliant cars, SUVs, and light trucks, supporting protocols such as CAN, VPW, PWM, ISO9141, and KWP2000.Durable Design for Varied EnvironmentsBuilt to withstand diverse working conditions, leagend T31 operates effectively within a voltage range of 9V to 16V and a temperature range of -20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F). Its compact design and durable construction make it a reliable tool for both workshop environments and on-the-go diagnostics.Part of leagend's Expansive OBD II Diagnostic Tools LineupThe leagend T31 is a significant addition to leagend's extensive OBD II Diagnostic Tools lineup, which includes advanced devices like leagend BA670 -a combined OBD II scanner and battery tester-and Bluetooth-enabled code readers such as leagend ELM327 . This diverse product range reflects leagend's commitment to providing solutions that cater to various diagnostic needs, from basic code reading to comprehensive vehicle health analysis.leagend is a technology-oriented and product-oriented manufacturer, and has been leading the global market for over 20 years based on its robust abilities of innovation, R&D and manufacturing since its establishment in 2005. Its OBD II diagnostic tools have been playing irreplaceable positions and are highly praised in the global markets, which makes leagend a top manufacturer of OBD II diagnostic tools with its robust technology and innovation powers. Besides its OBD II diagnostic tools, leagend is also a well-known and well-trusted manufacturer for its battery testers which are taken as the highest precision battery testers in the industry, its battery monitors which are highly praised as the lowest power consumption battery monitors among the international markets and its intelligent 8-step battery chargers.For more information, visit leagend Official Website.

Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN LEAGEND OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

+86 755 8282 1859

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.