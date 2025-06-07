Italy Backs UK Push To Hit 3.5% NATO Defence Spending Target By 2035

MENAFN - AzerNews) Italy and some of its allies including the UK are aiming to reach the NATO-set goal of raising defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defence ministers Thursday,reports, citing ANSA.

"The issue on the leaders' table at the end of June will be that of 3.5% of GDP to be allocated to defense and 1.5% for parallel capabilities, to be achieved in times that vary depending on the proposals: for some tomorrow morning, for some in 2032, for some others in 2035," he said.

"We have embraced the British thesis of moving the achievement of the requested capability objectives to 2035, we will see what happens at the end of June discussion in The Hague".