Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Italy Backs UK Push To Hit 3.5% NATO Defence Spending Target By 2035

Italy Backs UK Push To Hit 3.5% NATO Defence Spending Target By 2035


2025-06-07 01:04:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy and some of its allies including the UK are aiming to reach the NATO-set goal of raising defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defence ministers Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"The issue on the leaders' table at the end of June will be that of 3.5% of GDP to be allocated to defense and 1.5% for parallel capabilities, to be achieved in times that vary depending on the proposals: for some tomorrow morning, for some in 2032, for some others in 2035," he said.

"We have embraced the British thesis of moving the achievement of the requested capability objectives to 2035, we will see what happens at the end of June discussion in The Hague".

MENAFN07062025000195011045ID1109647382

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search