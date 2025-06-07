The Church Of Jesus Christ Strengthens Global Effort, Doubling Initial Projections, Helping Improve The Lives Of More Than 21 Million Women And Children Worldwide

Last year, the Church announced a $55.8 million donation as part of this effort.

"Collaboration remains at the heart of this initiative; we create the greatest impact through our united efforts. Together, we look forward to another year of creating healthier futures for women and children and strengthening communities," President Johnson said.

During the gathering, representatives shared key results from 2024, highlighting significant progress:



21.2 million children and mothers received vitamins.

1.87 million children were screened for malnutrition and treated if needed.

1.6 million mothers were trained in nutrition best practices.

219,000 pregnant mothers received prenatal care.

141,000 families received seeds, training or now have home gardens with more nutrient-dense foods.

41,000 people were trained in improved hygiene behaviors.

17,000 government health workers were trained to support maternal and newborn care, child nutrition, breastfeeding, and the administration of vitamins.

6,800 people benefited from improved water and sanitation facilities.

159 newborns were resuscitated at birth. 125 health facilities were trained to track clinical cases of malnutrition and provide treatment.

The Church has taken a leadership role in convening eight globally recognized nonprofits, and as part of four groups, each focused on projects benefiting women and children. These organizations are: CARE International, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Helen Keller Intl, iDE, MAP International, Save the Children, The Hunger Project, and Vitamin Angels.

The four groups and their areas of focus and objectives are as follows



Group 1 : Helen Keller Intl, Vitamin Angels, iDE

Objective: Increase access to nutritious foods, vitamins, and medications in 12 countries (Bangladesh, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Zambia) .



Group 2 : CRS, The Hunger Project, MAP International

Objective: Improve maternal newborn care, water, sanitation, and hygiene, and nutrition in Ghana.



Group 3 : Save the Children, MAP International

Objective: Improve maternal newborn care and nutrition in Sierra Leone and Zambia.

Group 4 : CARE, iDE, MAP International

Objective: Improve agriculture and nutrition and upgrade medical clinics in Nepal.

"With our global reach, we are uniquely positioned to foster collaboration among these eight organizations. By leveraging our individual strengths and resources, we amplify our collective impact," said Blaine Maxfield, managing director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services. "What a blessing it is to come together to serve God's children around the world."

The announcement of new funding was part of activities, including an expert panel discussion scheduled for later in the day on Thursday, June 5, led by Bishop L. Todd Budge, Second Counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric. The panel focused on health and nutrition for women and children.

The panelists were President Camille Johnson, Blaine Maxfield, Sharon Eubank (director of Church Humanitarian Services), Sarah Bouchie (CEO of Helen Keller Intl), Ana Céspedes (CEO of Vitamin Angels), Lizz Welch (CEO of iDE), and Abena Amedormey (Ghana country representative for CRS).

In 2023, the First Presidency asked the Relief Society to lead this global effort. President Russell M. Nelson has told women that they have a divine endowment to change lives. He said, "I am inspired by your diligence, dynamic leadership, and your ability to see a need and meet it."

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believe in following the Savior's two great commandments: to love God and to love our neighbor. As part of this mandate, we seek to maximize our impact so our efforts bless not only those who receive help but also their families and communities. For more information on the Church's effort to care for those in need, please visit the most recent "Caring for Those in Need" summary .

