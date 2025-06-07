BRYAN SEELEY NAMED INAUGURAL CEO OF THE COLLEGE SPORTS COMMISSION

Long-time MLB executive brings wealth of legal, executive experience to new role



WASHINGTON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The College Sports Commission , the newly established independent body tasked with overseeing the transformative changes to college athletics following the landmark House settlement, is proud to announce the selection of Bryan Seeley as its first Chief Executive Officer. A deeply experienced legal and operational leader with a distinguished career in professional sports and public service, Seeley will lead the Commission as a new era of fairness, integrity, and opportunity begins in college athletics. Seeley will officially begin this role in the near future.

Seeley brings with him a wealth of experience handling high-profile legal and compliance matters and building teams to perform complex work in the sports industry. Most recently, Seeley served as Executive Vice President, Legal & Operations at Major League Baseball (MLB) where he served on MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's executive leadership team, oversaw investigations into a wide range of issues including circumvention of international compensation caps, and developed and enforced rules in evolving policy areas such as legalized sports betting. Prior to joining MLB in 2014, Seeley served for eight years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C. where he prosecuted a wide variety of criminal activity. His collaborative leadership style and proven ability to navigate sensitive matters make him uniquely suited to guide the College Sports Commission in implementing the settlement's terms, enforcing the new rules and fostering a sustainable future for college athletics.

As the first CEO of the College Sports Commission, Seeley will build out the organization's investigative and enforcement teams and oversee all of its ongoing operations and stakeholder relationships. The College Sports Commission, under Seeley's leadership, will work to continuously educate student-athletes and schools about the new rules, how to comply with them and how to use the new technology systems (CAPS and NIL Go) that the Commission is putting in place. Seeley and his team will also be responsible for enforcement of the new rules around revenue sharing, student-athlete third-party name image and likeness (NIL) deals, and roster limits. The Commission will investigate potential rules violations, make factual determinations, issue penalties where appropriate, and participate in the neutral arbitration process set forth in the settlement as necessary.

Reflecting on his appointment, Seeley said: "I am honored to serve as the first CEO of the College Sports Commission at this pivotal moment in the history of collegiate athletics. I look forward to implementing a system that prioritizes fairness, integrity, and opportunity, while preserving the values that make college sports unique. I am energized by the work ahead and excited to begin building out our team."

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips, Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Petitti, Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark and Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey released the following joint statement, expressing enthusiasm for Seeley's leadership:

"Bryan brings unwavering integrity and a wealth of relevant experience to his new role leading the College Sports Commission and working to ensure a smooth implementation of this new system. We're grateful to have an individual with his credentials and expertise at the helm, and we look forward to his leadership as we transition into this new era of college sports."

"Bryan is an exceptional choice to lead the College Sports Commission," said Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. "During his time at MLB, Bryan demonstrated unparalleled integrity, a commitment to fairness, and the ability to navigate complex challenges with precision and care. I have no doubt he will bring the same level of excellence to the College Sports Commission. College sports will greatly benefit from Bryan's expertise and vision."

Seely's appointment follows the announcement of the court approval of the House v. NCAA settlement agreement and the subsequent establishment of the College Sports Commission.

