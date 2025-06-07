MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 6, 2025 8:45 pm - Brightyear Consultants Limited, a premier investment advisory firm, provides an in-depth analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation's (NYSE: KMB) recent strategic decision to divest a majority stake in its international tissue business.

The recent strategic decision by Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) to sell a controlling ownership in its foreign tissue business is thoroughly examined by Brightyear Consultants Limited, a leading financial consulting company. Kimberly-Clark is refocusing its efforts on higher-margin divisions with this $3.4 billion deal, which signifies a major change in the company's worldwide operations.

Transaction Overview

Kimberly-Clark has entered into a definitive agreement with Brazilian pulp producer Suzano S.A., wherein Suzano will acquire a 51% stake in Kimberly-Clark's international tissue operations for $1.73 billion in cash. The newly formed joint venture, named International Family Care and Professional (IFP), will encompass 22 manufacturing facilities across 14 countries, including regions in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Central America. Kimberly-Clark will retain a 49% stake and has granted Suzano the option to purchase the remaining interest under specified conditions.

Strategic Rationale

This divestiture is part of Kimberly-Clark's broader strategy to streamline its portfolio and concentrate on core areas with higher growth and profitability, such as personal care and North American tissue products. The international tissue segment, while generating approximately $3.3 billion in revenue in 2024, has been identified as the least profitable among Kimberly-Clark's core divisions.

Market Implications

The announcement has elicited varied responses from the market. Kimberly-Clark's shares experienced a 2% decline, reflecting investor caution, while Suzano's shares rose by 5%, indicating confidence in the strategic acquisition.

Future Outlook

The transaction is expected to close by mid-2026, pending regulatory approvals. Post-transaction, Kimberly-Clark plans to reinvest proceeds into its core businesses and return value to shareholders through stock buybacks. This strategic realignment positions Kimberly-Clark to better navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities in its primary markets.

