Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has avoided criminal prosecution in connection with the 2018 and 2019 737 Max disasters, which caused in 346 deaths, according to Cleargrowth Limited, a top investment advising business. The two companies agreed a $1.1 billion deal. Boeing is able to avoid a federal trial that was set to begin on June 23, 2025, because to this deal.

Settlement Details

- Under the terms of the non-prosecution agreement, Boeing will:

- Pay a $487.2 million criminal penalty, with credit for $243.6 million previously paid under a 2021 settlement.

- Allocate $444.5 million to a compensation fund for the families of the crash victims.

- Invest $455 million to enhance compliance, safety, and quality control programs.

Additionally, Boeing will appoint an independent compliance monitor to oversee the implementation of these reforms and report directly to the DOJ.

Background and Reactions

The DOJ had charged Boeing with conspiracy to defraud the United States, alleging that the company misled the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), a flight control system implicated in both crashes. This settlement follows a previous $2.5 billion agreement in 2021, which included a deferred prosecution agreement that prosecutors later claimed Boeing violated.

The settlement has elicited strong reactions. Families of the victims have criticized the agreement, with some legal representatives describing it as "morally repugnant," arguing that it allows Boeing to evade full accountability. The DOJ, however, maintains that the deal ensures substantial benefits and avoids the uncertainties of litigation.

Market Implications

Despite the controversy, Boeing's stock has shown resilience, with a 20% increase in 2025 to date. As of June 7, 2025, Boeing's shares closed at $210.80, reflecting investor confidence in the company's efforts to resolve legal challenges and focus on operational improvements.

