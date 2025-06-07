Kazakhstan Eyes Expanding Its Export Range To Italy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is ready to expand exports to Italy by over $1 billion across more than 100 product categories, with a focus on high-value non-resource goods, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the first-ever Central Asia–Italy Summit held in Astana, Trend reports.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties amid ongoing global trade tensions. "Tariff conflicts between major economic powers pose serious risks to all countries. In such circumstances, it is critical to not only preserve but also deepen existing trade partnerships," the president said.

He highlighted that Kazakhstan sees particular potential in launching joint ventures and diversifying its export offerings beyond raw materials. "We believe there is room for significantly expanding exports to Italy, especially in non-commodity sectors with high added value," he added.

Tokayev also pointed to the broader potential of Central Asia as a supplier of agricultural and food products to European markets. To support this expansion, he proposed opening new trade houses and logistics hubs to facilitate bilateral trade.

In a concrete step toward that goal, the president suggested establishing an Italian Trade House in Almaty to strengthen commercial ties and provide a platform for promoting Italian goods and services in the region.