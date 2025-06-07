Kazakhstan Eyes Expanding Its Export Range To Italy
Tokayev emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties amid ongoing global trade tensions. "Tariff conflicts between major economic powers pose serious risks to all countries. In such circumstances, it is critical to not only preserve but also deepen existing trade partnerships," the president said.
He highlighted that Kazakhstan sees particular potential in launching joint ventures and diversifying its export offerings beyond raw materials. "We believe there is room for significantly expanding exports to Italy, especially in non-commodity sectors with high added value," he added.
Tokayev also pointed to the broader potential of Central Asia as a supplier of agricultural and food products to European markets. To support this expansion, he proposed opening new trade houses and logistics hubs to facilitate bilateral trade.
In a concrete step toward that goal, the president suggested establishing an Italian Trade House in Almaty to strengthen commercial ties and provide a platform for promoting Italian goods and services in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment